Owner of Mainstage Morgantown convicted of sex charge in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A jury convicted a Florida man, who is the owner of Mainstage Morgantown, on a sex charge in Monongalia County.

Timmy Crockett, 48, of Riverview, Florida, was convicted of second degree sexual assault after an incident in 2018.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 9, 2018, Granville Police met with a woman who stated she had been sexually assaulted at the Domain. The woman told police that the night before, she had gone out with two men, including Crockett.

The woman told officers that she went back to her apartment with the other man, when she became sick and vomited. The woman then blacked out, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman stated that she woke up and felt someone pushing her legs back, kissing her neck and having sex with her, according to police. She told the person to stop, and after he did, the woman said someone opened the door. When the light shined into the room, the woman could see Crockett and the other man, according to a criminal complaint.

Police determined during the investigation that Crockett was the man having sex with the woman while she was physically helpless, according to a criminal complaint.

There’s no word at this time on when Crockett will be sentenced.