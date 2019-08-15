Breaking News
Owner of missing python in Morgantown misses initial appearance in municipal court

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A man who allegedly allowed his pet python loose in Morgantown missed his hearing in front of a municipal judge Wednesday.

According to a representative from the Monongalia County Municipal Court, Shane Stevens, 19, of Morgantown, did not show for his hearing in front of Judge Stephen Higgins Wednesday morning.

A new trial date has been set for Sept. 5 at 3 p.m., and if Stevens does not show for the hearing, a capias will be issued, which means that he can be held in prison without bond until the judge sets a trial for him, according to the representative.

