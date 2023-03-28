MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pennsylvania businessman was sentenced Tuesday after federal prosecutors say he stole $3.5 million from a Morgantown construction company to purchase several vehicles and jewelry.

Michael Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in November to charges of wire fraud and money laundering. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, Allen admitted to using his position as manager of Accelerated Construction Services to divert company funds for personal purchases.

Allen is accused of spending $154,000 on vehicles, including a 2020 Range Rover, a 1954 Chevrolet 3100 truck, and a classic car restoration, $113,250 for one 5.19-carat diamond ring, $18,000 on a Breitling watch and another $1,000 on other jewelry.

Allen was sentenced Tuesday to spend three years and 10 months in prison and pay $3.5 million in restitution to the company. He could have faced as many as 30 years in prison.