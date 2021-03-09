Pa. man accused of stabbing woman in the head with a pen, leading Fairmont Police on chase in a U-Haul

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man after a reported stabbing incident and brief vehicle chase.

Christopher Foster

On March 8, officers answered a stabbing complaint outside 1021 McCoy St., where they determined that Christopher Foster, 32, of Smithfield, Pa., and a woman were involved in an investigation in Monongalia County involving a trailer located there, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Foster and the woman met two other women on McCoy Street, at which time a fight broke out. Foster is accused of hitting both women in the face, and, when doing so, having a pen in his hand, which “lodged into one of the victim’s head,” the complaint states.

Foster then hit the second woman several times all over her body, according to police. When she grabbed onto Foster, he bit her hand.

Both women went to the hospital for their injuries, according to the complaint.

Following the stabbing incident, Foster and the woman he was with left the scene in a U-Haul truck, officers said. After leaving McCoy Street, he traveled south on Locust Avenue, at which time an officer responded to that area with the lights and siren activated.

The U-Haul turned around in the parking lot of Hoops Café and began traveling north on Locust Avenue before heading south on the Coal Run Bridge, the criminal complaint explains. While approaching the bridge, police said Foster nearly hit two officers before crossing the center line into oncoming traffic.

Foster headed toward the 3rd Street Bridge, through the 3rd Street and Fairmont Avenue intersection, when he failed to slow down and made an improper lane change to pass a vehicle, the complaint states. He then continued east on Merchant Street, passing vehicles that were pulling over to the side of the road, before turning right to travel south on the Gateway Connector.

While driving on the Gateway Connector, Foster was driving in excess of 60 mph in a 35 mph zone; he then turned onto the northbound on-ramp of Interstate 79, almost losing control of his vehicle, police said. Once on the interstate, Foster drove in excess of 75 mph, continuing to drive erratically before taking exit 139, where he nearly ran another vehicle off the road. He then surrendered on the exit ramp, according to the complaint.

Foster is charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,012.