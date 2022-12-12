CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he allegedly broke into Haley’s Hot Spot in Monongalia County.

Briar Jones

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on Dec. 12, at approximately 2:40 a.m., Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglar alarm located at Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Road.

“A male was seen inside the establishment, prior to Deputies arrival,” police said. Upon arrival, “a male matching the same description provided” fled on foot. Deputies arrested Briar Jones, 28, of Wind Ridge, Pa. after a brief pursuit.

Jones has been charged with Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Destruction of Property and is currently housed at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.