MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged after wrecking an ATV with a juvenile passenger while under the influence in Morgantown.

On March 28, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to an ATV crash on Stewarts Run Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they met with a juvenile who stated “he was the passenger in an ATV driven by” Franklin Straight, 54, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, and the juvenile complained he had “a headache and back pain” as a result of the ATV crash, deputies said.

Deputies then spoke with Straight who “advised he was traveling down Stewarts Run Road” … “when he met another vehicle in the roadway causing him to swerve into the hillside” which caused the ATV to roll and “trapp[ed] him under,” according to the complaint.

At that time, the juvenile “ran to a nearby house to get help”; when deputies spoke with Straight, they noted he had “slurred speech, red bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and difficulty standing,” deputies said.

Deputies asked Straight to perform a series of field sobriety tests, during which time he “showed signed of impairment,” and a preliminary breathalyzer test resulted in Straight showing “a BAC of .178,” according to the complaint.

Straight has been charged with DUI with a minor and DUI causing bodily injury.