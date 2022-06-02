BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sexual acts in Bridgeport.

Between the dates of March 11 and May 12, a man was in contact with an individual he assumed to be a 14-year-old female in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

During the conversations, the man, identified as Jason Burkett, 51, of Rices Landing, Pennsylvania, “requested naked pictures” of the individual he presumed to be a female juvenile, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department stated.

In the conversations with the presumed juvenile female, Burkett “discussed meeting with the female for specified sex acts” or “having the female find a ride to his location in Pennsylvania,” according to the complaint.

Burkett has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is out on $5,000 bond.