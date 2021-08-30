PA man facing felony drug charge after I-68 stop in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man is facing a felony drug charge after West Virginia State Police found drugs and a gun in his car, during a traffic stop in Interstate 68 in Monongalia County.

Lenard Palmer

On Thursday, Aug. 26, state troopers pulled Lenard Palmer, 29 of Darby, Pa., over for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving erratically, on I-68, according to court documents.

An officer from the Morgantown Police Department used his K9 to do a “free-air sniff” of the vehicle, which “indicated the presence of narcotics,” Palmer’s criminal complaint said.

When the state trooper searched the Honda Accord, he found approximately a 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, in separate packages; more than three grams of fentanyl and a .40 Glock handgun, the complaint said.

Palmer is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

