PA man sentenced to nearly 10 years for stealing guns in Monongalia County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to nearly ten years in federal prison for stealing guns in Monongalia County, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

This week, U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Charles Lynn, 41 of Uniontown, Pa., to 115 months behind bars for the firearms charge, Powell’s office said.

Lynn pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Stolen Firearm” in February 2020. Flynn, who was a convicted felon, admitted to possessing a 12-gauge shotgun, a .308 caliber rifle, and a 7mm caliber rifle, all believed to be stolen in October 2018 in Monongalia County, according to a news release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case against Lynn.