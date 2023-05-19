MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officers with the Cumberland Township Police Department in Greene County, Pennsylvania are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges and could be in Morgantown.

According to a Facebook post made Friday, Samuel Z. Borelli, 31, is wanted for attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery. “He is known to frequent Greensboro Borough, Point Marion and the Morgantown Area,” said the post.

The police department also provided the following photo of Borelli.

Samuel Z. Borelli (Courtesy: Cumberland Township Police Department)

If you see Borelli, the Cumberland Township Police say you should call 911 and the contact them at 724-966-8296.