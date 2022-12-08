WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after he allegedly hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 29-year-old Catlin Ray Bish of Emlenton, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer with an Ohio registration on U.S. Route 19 in Lewis County. At the same time, a vehicle was being loaded onto a flatbed truck in the opposite lane.

The criminal complaint filed by the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police said that a man was flagging traffic while the flatbed towing truck was being loaded, and Bish drove into the berm of the northbound lane and collided with the flagger.

The victim, Ryan Smarr, was hit so hard that he went over the guardrail, and he was transported to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

After the collision, Bish “fled the scene for several miles” before he pulled over at a truck stop. When approached by the owner of the towing company, he “put his hands up and said he was not going to run anymore,” said the criminal complaint.

Catlin Bich was charged with Hit & Run with Serious Injury and is being held at Central Regional Jail with bail set at $75,000.