FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after allegedly restraining a 2-year-old child to a chair with a dumbbell and leash at a home in Fairmont.

Keena White

On Jan. 2, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were informed that CPS was investigating a 2-year-old child who was allegedly being abused at a residence on Gaston Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

CPS told officers that the child was “being restrained to an armchair” with duct tape while Keena White, 44, of Fairmont, was in the house, officers said.

When officers arrived, they made contact with White and Destiny Turner, 32, of Fairmont, and located “rope, several nylon straps—one of which appeared to be a leash—and yellow ribbon underneath that were “tied to the chair’s metal frame,” the complaint said. There was also a 25-pound dumbbell tied to the chair and a separate harness, according to the complaint.

Destiny Turner

Officers then showed photos of bruises on the child’s legs, to which White “advised that to discipline the child, they would pinch [the child] to get a response,” according to the complaint.

Turner said that “they restrained the juvenile to the chair for elongated periods of time during the day and while the child sleeps at night” and that it “would take several minutes to unrestrain the child,” officers said.

In that same conversation, Turner stated that “the juvenile would sleep, restrained, in the chair due to a bed not being available for the child to sleep in,” but officers went to another room in the residence and located “a child’s bed that was not able to be access due to the amount of clutter/trash and miscellaneous items in the room,” according to the complaint.

White and Turner have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $175,512 bond each.