Pair charged after troopers find marijuana in vacuum

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. — Two people have been arrested after troopers found drugs that a Lost Creek man said he purchased for his boss.

On Jan. 27, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a tip stating that two individuals were traveling to Lost Creek “to purchase a large quantity of drugs,” according to a criminal complaint.

While in the area of W.Va. Rt. 20 near Lumberport, troopers observed a Mazda which matched the description of the vehicle and had the W.Va. registration of “LILBABY,” troopers said. Maxwell Carr, 25; and Kendra Knight, 21, both of Lost Creek were said to be driving the vehicle.

The registration did not return to the vehicle it was affixed to, so troopers performed a traffic stop and made contact with Carr, who was driving the Mazda, according to the complaint.

At that point, Carr “provided voluntary consent to search the vehicle,” and the search resulted in troopers locating “one bag of marijuana concealed in a vacuum within the trunk and three bags concealed beneath the gear shift,” troopers said.

When troopers spoke with Carr, he stated that “he purchased the marijuana for his boss” and provided troopers with the name; upon speaking with Knight, she confirmed to troopers that “the marijuana was purchased for Carr’s employer,” according to the complaint.

At that time, Knight “provided troopers with the address of where the marijuana was bought and who sold the marijuana,” troopers said.

Knight and Carr have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are currently out on bond.