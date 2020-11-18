Parkersburg man charged after deputies find large quantities of marijuana, liquid THC during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Parkersburg man has received drug charges after deputies said they found large quantities of marijuana and liquid THC in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Nov. 17, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department initiated a traffic stop on a black 2012 BMW with the W.Va. temporary tags of 813447 on I-79 in Harrison County, according to a criminal complaint.

Ayden Nutter

When deputies made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Ayden Nutter, 20, of Parkersburg, and then deployed a K9 unit to perform an open air sniff of Nutter’s vehicle, deputies said.

The K9 indicated to the presence of controlled substances in Nutter’s vehicle, and deputies then began a search whereupon they found $7,683 in cash, 44 boxes of liquid THC, 24 more boxes of liquid THC, two bags containing a total of of 200 Oxycodone pills, as well as two bags of marijuana containing a total of 76.5 grams of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Nutter has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

