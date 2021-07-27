Parkersburg man charged after pursuit through Monongalia County

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Parkersburg man has been charged after a pursuit through Monongalia County.

On July 26, troopers with the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police assisted in a vehicle pursuit of a 1994 Dodge Dakota which began at JC Penney’s at the mall near Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers ran the vehicle’s registration, it did not return to a truck, and was later found to be driven by Daniel Mackey, 36, of Parkersburg, troopers said.

Daniel Mackey

After the pursuit left Westover and moved into Morgantown, onto Green Bag Road toward Sabraton, troopers saw Mackey cross the center line “several times almost striking vehicles,” according to the complaint.

Troopers followed Mackey onto I-68 eastbound at mile marker 4, and Mackey fled at a speed of “76 miles per hour in the left hand lane of traffic” before moving onto the westbound lane while still traveling east, at which point troopers “terminated the pursuit due to the high risk [Mackey] was placing on the public,” troopers said.

Later on that same day, troopers were alerted to a 911 call of a person driving recklessly along Mileground Road in Morgantown, and troopers were dispatched to conduct an area patrol, according to the complaint.

While stopped at the intersection of North Willey and Hampton streets in Morgantown, troopers observed Mackey’s vehicle “stuck in traffic” behind a troopers’ vehicle, troopers said.

At that point, Mackey fled on foot, but troopers were able to locate him and place him into custody, according to the complaint.

Mackey has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.