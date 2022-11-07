HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A parolee with several warrants out of Harrison County was arrested in Randolph County after it was reported that someone was trying to break into vehicles at the Huttonsville Prison Farm.

Jeffrey Davis

Jeffrey Davis, 39, was taken into custody without further incident, and there are charges pending against him in Randolph County, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

A man, who deputies say was Davis, was spotted on a stolen UTV attempting to break into the vehicles during the overnight hours Thursday, Nov. 3 into Friday, Nov. 4, according to the release. The suspect eluded the nightshift officers who responded to the call and was believed to still be in the area.

Davis was spotted near the Huttonsville Correctional Center later Friday, attempting to break into a truck, according to the release. Davis allegedly fled the scene and officers followed him along Riffle Creek until deputies say they found him, he stopped fleeing and was taken into custody without further incident.

Davis was wanted by West Virginia State Parole with unlimited extradition and had several warrants out of Harrison County, he’s a suspect in several recent thefts that have happened in multiple counties, according to the release.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website shows that he is being held on charges out of Upshur County, Harrison County and for violating his parole.