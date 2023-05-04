CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A parolee from Michigan has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an incident that happened in June 2022 in West Milford.

12 News originally reported on the incident on June 14, after two bodies were found at the scene of a fire in Harrison County. A week later, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office identified the two as Chasity C. Romeo, 33, and Corey S. Snider, 43, both of Lost Creek. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office said they were shot prior to the fire, which happened at their Good Hope Pike residence.

Allen Leon Schaffer

Almost a year later, deputies say Allen Leon Schaffer of Wayne, Michigan, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

In a press release, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Schaffer was an active parolee at the time of the murder, and that he has been incarcerated on a parole violation for leaving the state of Michigan since the incident occurred.

“Our detectives and partner agencies have spent countless hours and dedicated resources to solve this horrific crime,” Sheriff Robert Matheny said in the release. “We are grateful for the hard work and determination of our detectives, and we hope that these charges bring justice to the families of the victims.”

Harrison County Sheriff’s Detectives, WV State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated.