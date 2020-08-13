Parsons man accused of operating a drug lab after officers find him passed out in vehicle

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Parsons man has been arrested and accused of operating a clandestine drug lab after officers found him passed out in his vehicle in front of the Shop ‘n Save in Elkins.

A criminal complaint filed by the Elkins Police Department stated that on Sunday, August 9, at approximately 5:32 p.m., officers were advised by Randolph County 911 Communications of a reckless driving complaint for a Ford F150 traveling south on Route 250 from Barbour Co. to Randolph Co. 911 communications also advised that the vehicle was reported to be swerving across multiple lanes of traffic and left of the center line.

Jeffrey Barb

Elkins Police located the vehicle around 5:51 p.m. stopped in the fire lane at the Shop ‘n Save located on Harrison Ave. in Elkins. Officers said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who was later identified as Jeffrey Barb, 66, of Parsons, was passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officers said that upon interacting with Barb, they observed him to be unsteady on his feel and his speech to be slurred, but detected no odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person.

The complaint stated that officers received permission from Barb to search his truck. During the search, officers located a black bag that contained a glass vile that had a small quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside of it, according to the complaint. Officers said they also located a glass beaker, multiple glass vials, glass connecting rods, two strands of connective tubing, a flame element and a canister of Colemann fuel in the bag.

Police said that it should be noted that the items located were “common laboratory components used in the manufacture and manipulation of chemicals.” Officers said that heat marks and burned residue, indicative of use, were observed on multiple pieces of the seized equipment.

Officers said they then administered multiple field sobriety tests on Barb, resulting in him showing signs of impairment.

Barb has been charged with operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug lab and possession of Fentanyl, according to court documents. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.