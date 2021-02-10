Paternal grandfather of Alexa Randolph’s child charged with first-degree murder in connection to her death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection to the death of Alexa Randolph.

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Gary Smith, 60, of Morgantown has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Alexa Randolph.

Smith is the paternal grandfather of Randolph’s child; Smith has been arraigned before Monongalia County Magistrate Ron Bane and taken to North Central Regional Jail where he awaits a preliminary hearing, according to the release.

Randolph was reported missing to Morgantown Police on January 28, and her body was found inside the trunk of her own vehicle at the Walmart parking lot on Hornbeck Road the following day. Randolph’s death was later ruled a homicide following her autopsy.

On the date of the incident, Randolph’s vehicle was dropped off at Walmart at 75 Retail Circle in Morgantown at 8:52 p.m. and Smith “left on foot,” deputies said.

Those with information into the incident or who may have witnessed Smith walking on Grafton Road on Jan. 28 are asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7218; an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.