Pennsboro man, 19, accused of having sex with 14-year-old girl in Clarksburg, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A 19-year-old Pennsboro man has been charged after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl at a home in Clarksburg, police said.

On May 19, a girl disclosed during a forensic interview with the Child Advocacy Center in Harrison County that she had been sexually assaulted by a man during an incident on April 15, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl stated that she and her juvenile friend were at a home on Laurel Lane in Clarksburg when Noah Mazza, 19, of Pennsboro, arrived at the home and took her upstairs, at which point they “engaged in sexual intercourse,” officers with the Clarksburg Police Department said.

Mazza and the girl had met “a few weeks prior to this incident,” and during that time, she had told Mazza her age, and Mazza had told the girl his age, according to the complaint. During the incident, four other teenagers were present in the home, and they placed Mazza and the juvenile in the upstairs bedroom.

Mazza has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is currently out on bond.