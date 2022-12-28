CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pennsylvania man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh after he allegedly took a minor to West Virginia with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, federal prosecutors said.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Western District of Pennsylvania, James Jordan, 30, formerly of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on charges of “Travel With Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct,” “Transportation With Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity” and “Receipt and Attempted Receipt of Material Depicting the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.”

The indictment alleges that the crimes happened on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 of 2022 and that on Nov. 18, 2021, Jordan knowingly received and attempted to receive several digital files depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

If convicted, Jordan could face up to life in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both, though federal sentencing guidelines require that sentences be imposed based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Department of Homeland Security—Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Waynesburg Police Department, and the Lewisburg Police Department in West Virginia investigated, according to the release.