Pennsylvania fugitive arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A fugitive who was wanted for multiple charges in Pennsylvania has been arrested in Morgantown, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The release stated Guerau Bernat Cabrera, 41, was arrested around noon on Tuesday outside of a home on Park Street in Morgantown. Cabrera was wanted by the Plum Borough Police Department, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, for indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, dissemination to minors and corruption of minors, according to the release.

Marshals said Cabrera is alleged to have had indecent contact with a child under the age of 13 over the course of the past few months in Pennsylvania. At the time of the contact, Cabrera was in a relationship with the child’s mother and was acting as a caregiver, according to the release. Marshals said that in addition to the alleged physical contact, Cabrera also allegedly displayed sexually explicit material to the 13-year-old child.

The release stated the U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of Pennsylvania was contacted to assist in locating Cabrera following the issuance of the warrant. On Monday, February 3, a lead was sent to the Northern District of West Virginia to locate and arrest Cabrera, according to the release.

Marshals said surveillance was conducted on the Park Street residence and shortly before noon on Tuesday, Cabrera was seen exiting the residence and approaching his vehicle. Cabrera was then taken into custody without incident before he could enter his vehicle, according to Marshals.

Marshals said Cabrera will appear before a Monongalia County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges and if detained, he will be lodged at the North Central Regional Jail pending extradition proceedings.