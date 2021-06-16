Pennsylvania man accused of sexually abusing teenage girl in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has been charged after being accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl in 2018 in Monongalia County.

On Nov. 6, 2019, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were present for an interview with the Child Advocacy Center with a 14-year-old girl who disclosed an incident of sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Glenn Wise

The girl stated that Glenn Wise, 21, of Waynesburg, Pa., sexually abused her during the summer of 2018, deputies said.

During that time, the girl stated that Wise “made sexual advances toward her,” which led to him inappropriately touching her “approximately five times,” according to the complaint.

In an interview with Wise, he admitted to sexually abusing the girl while in his bedroom, and at the time of the event, he was 18, and the girl was 13, deputies said.

Also during the interview, Wise said that the girl “confronted him after it happened telling him that she did not want that to ever happen again,” according to the complaint.

Wise has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $30,000.