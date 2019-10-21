Pennsylvania man admits to role in drug distribution in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has admitted to distributing drugs in Harrison County.

Armand Taylor

Armand Taylor, 26, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, admitted to his role in a drug distribution operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Taylor, also known as “Scrap,” pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin. Taylor admitted to selling heroin in June 2017 in Harrison County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Taylor faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The case was investigated by the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.