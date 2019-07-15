Pennsylvania man arrested after police pursuit in Monongalia County

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a police pursuit that began in Westover and ended on I-79.

On Sunday, July 14, officers with the Westover Police Department observed a silver sedan traveling on Fairmont Road in Westover. Officers said the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment that indicated they were under the influence, such as swerving into the left side of the lane and going varying speeds.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The driver was later identified as Brian Judy, 25, of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

Police pursued Judy onto I-79 north bound. Judy made several attempts to wreck cruisers by slamming on his breaks and swerving towards them. During the pursuit, Judy’s vehicle experienced engine failure which resulting in the slowing of his car and allowing him to be boxed in by officers. Judy was subsequently placed under arrest for fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, police said.

Judy was transported to the Westover Police Department for processing. While in custody, Judy was evaluated by EMS due to him being visibly under the influence of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Judy advised EMS that he was high on cocaine but refused treatment.

Judy was previously charged with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment on August 30, 2018 in Sabraton.