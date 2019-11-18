Pennsylvania man arrested on multiple charges following Preston County traffic stop

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on multiple charges in Preston County after deputies said he refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

On Sunday at approximately 2:41 a.m., deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department observed a silver Hyundai being driven at 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said that as they turned around to stop the vehicle, they noticed it had a defective left rear brake light.

The complaint stated that deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near the Route 92 and Route 7 intersection. After deputies activated their emergency lights and siren, the vehicle continued traveling at a low rate of speed for approximately .25 miles, passing multiple places to pull completely off the road before stopping in the middle of the Kingwood Pike near West Street in Reedsville, according to the complaint.

David Tustin

The driver of the vehicle was then identified as David Tustin, 23, of Jefferson, Pennsylvania, according to deputies.

Deputies said the distinct odor of marijuana could be detected coming from the vehicle and a small amount of hash oil was found inside the vehicle during a probable cause search.

After being advised of his rights, Tustin told deputies that he knew they were attempting to conduct a traffic stop and that he didn’t stop his vehicle because his two female passengers were afraid, according to the complaint.

Tustin has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, speeding, defective equipment and fleeing in a vehicle, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.