Pennsylvania man charged after Mon Metro Drug Task Force finds ‘a large amount’ of narcotics inside home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged after a search warrant resulted in Mon Metro Drug Task Force members finding “a large amount” of narcotics at a Morgantown residence.

On Feb. 25, task force officers with the Mon-Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Brookhaven Rd. in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Ryan Michaux

While executing the warrant, officers made contact with Ryan Michaux, 22, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and placed him into custody, officers said.

Upon a search of the residence, officers found “a large quantity of a white powder substance” which tested positive for cocaine, as well as “a quantity of a pink powder substance” which tested positive for Fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Also in the residence, officers located a firearm “which was entered into NCIC as stolen,” officers said.

Michaux has been charged with two counts off possession with intent. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,012 bond.