Pennsylvania man charged after failing to call for assistance for fatal overdose at Marion County hotel

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged after failing to call for assistance for a fatal overdose at a hotel in Marion County.

Gregory Abell

On Nov. 21, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a possible overdose taking place at the Clarion Inn Hotel in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, an individual was deceased and Gregory Abell, 35, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, who claimed “at the time of the 911 call that the victim was barely breathing,” troopers said.

Later, a determination made by the Marion County Medical Examiner “indicated the victim had been deceased approximately several hours before the time of the 911 call,” according to the complaint.

In their investigation, troopers learned that Abell “made admission via text message” that he “help his friend while he took his last breath,” and there “were no additional 911 calls” made, troopers said.

Abell has been charged with failure to render aid. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.