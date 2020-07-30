Pennsylvania man charged after kidnapping girl from Clarksburg area, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged after kidnapping a girl from the Clarksburg area, police said.

Devonta Raulerson

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department, on March 13 Devonta Raulerson, 18, of Waynesburg, traveled “from the state of Pennsylvania with the intent to take” … “a 15 year old female.”

The next day, the mother of the victim made contact with Raulerson’s mother who said that the 15-year-old female was at her residence, officers said.

Officers later determined “[t]hrough a series of GPS signals from [Raulerson’s] cell phone” … “he was home and Waynesburg PD made contact with both the victim and [Raulerson],” according to the criminal complaint.

Raulerson has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

