Pennsylvania man charged after pursuit across state lines ends in his arrest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man is in custody after a police pursuit across state lines ended in his arrest in Monongalia County.

On June 26 deputies with the Monongalia Sheriff’s Department responded to the West Virginia/Pennsylvania border to assist Pennsylvania State Police attempting to stop a U-Haul refusing to pull over which was attempting to cross state lines, according to a criminal complaint.

As the U-Haul crossed state lines into West Virginia, deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the truck, but the driver of the vehicle “drove recklessly while on Fort Martin Road” reaching speeds between 60 and 90 miles per hour in the posted 40 mile per hour zone, deputies said.

Theodore Gibbs

Deputies also observed the U-Haul “cross over the center yellow line multiple times,” on a road slick from the rain and it was “very curvy and has a steep grade,” and there was also a female passenger in the truck who “had to jump out of the moving U-Haul because the driver would not stop,” according to the criminal complaint.

The driver eventually pulled over and deputies identified him as Theodore Gibbs, 28, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania, deputies said.

Gibbs has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail with no bond.