Pennsylvania man charged after pursuit through Marion County exceeding 100 mph

WHITE HALL, W.Va. —A Pennsylvania man has been charged after a police pursuit through Marion County which officers said reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

On Oct. 24, officers with the White Hall Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle driving in Marion County, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers activated their marker cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, the vehicle, driven by Ronald Sconish, 45, of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, began to reach speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour on I-79, officers said.

During the pursuit, Sconish “passed other vehicles on a double yellow line road,” according to the complaint.

Sconish has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,012 bond.