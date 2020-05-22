Pennsylvania man charged after sexually assaulting woman in her Morgantown home, troopers say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged after sexually assaulting a Morgantown woman in her home, troopers say.

On April 26, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Department responded to a call of domestic disturbance and possible sexual assault at a residence on Hornbeck Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan Ice

At the time of the incident, troopers placed Logan Ice, 28, of Mount Morris, Pennsylvania under arrest on the charges of domestic battery, domestic assault and brandishing, troopers said, but did not charge him with sexual assault at the time in order to await results from a pending sexual assault kit.

On April 30, the victim came to the state police’s Morgantown detachment for an audio recorded interview about the incident on April 26, according to the complaint.

In that interview, the victim stated that she had returned that evening from a late shift at her job and that she had asked Ice to watch her children while she was at work because she “could not find anyone babysit her children,” troopers said.

The victim then went to take a shower and check her phone, at which point, Ice entered the bathroom and asked to see her phone, according to the complaint, but the victim told Ice that they were no longer in a relationship so he had no right to see her phone.

At that point, Ice “became very angry and started to throw things around the bathroom” while looking for the victim’s phone, at which point she told Ice to leave the bathroom, troopers said.

However, Ice then “removed his clothing and attempted to get in the shower,” and the victim stated that she “turned to wash her hair and when she turned back around [Ice] was in the shower directly in front of her,” according to the complaint.

Ice then stated that if the victim “was going to act like a whore, he was going to treat her like one,” and then grabbed the victim from behind the legs and held them tightly, troopers said, all while the victim attempted to push him off.

While the victim attempted to fight Ice off, he “put the victim into a choke hold,” to the point where she almost lost consciousness, and she began to scream, according to the complaint.

In order to prevent the victim from screaming, Ice placed his hand over her mouth while continuing to attempted to sexually assault her, and the victim repeated told Ice to stop what he was doing, troopers said.

When the victim was able to break free from Ice’s hold, she ran to the bathroom door but was stopped when Ice “grabbed her by the back of her hair,” at which point he “shoved” her into the bathroom and “put his hands against her neck,” according to the complaint.

After continuing to sexually assault the victim, Ice said that “if [she] was not going to be with him, then nobody was going to be with her,” and that if the victim “was going to tell anyone he would come back and kill everyone,” troopers said.

Ice is charged with first-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.