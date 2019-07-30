Pennsylvania man charged after travelling to Monongalia County for sex with minor, police say

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man is charged with soliciting a minor via computer after contacting a police officer acting as an underage girl and travelling to Granville with the intent of having sex with a minor.

On Saturday, an officer with the Granville Police Department began chatting with Nolan Mowad, 23, of Alquippa, Pennsylvania, on Grindr while acting as a 15-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Granville Police Department.

Mowad initiated the conversation with whom he presumed to be the 15-year-old by sending a picture of his genitals and furthering the conversation by talking about engaging in sexual acts, police said.

During this conversation, police said they informed Mowad that he was chatting with a 15-year-old girl, and he continued the conversation and also advised he wanted to perform sexual acts with the minor.

Mowad then drove to Granville to a location given to him by the officers on the Grindr app, and, upon arrival, was placed under arrest by Granville police officers, according to the complaint.

According to Granville police, Mowad is currently out on bond while he awaits trial for the charge of soliciting a minor via computer.