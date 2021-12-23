Pennsylvania man charged for allegedly asking girl for explicit photos

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged for allegedly asking a juvenile female for explicit photos via computer.

On Mar. 10, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a 23-year-old man soliciting explicit photos from a 16-year-old female, according to a criminal complaint.

David Conaway

The report was given to authorities via Facebook on Feb. 20 from an incident taking place on Dec. 27, 2020, with the victim’s email being given as a Monongalia County Schools email, deputies said.

Deputies were provided with the male’s information, and he was identified as David Conaway, 24, of Spraggs, Pennsylvania, and deputies received information that Conaway had “requested photos from the juvenile” on May 27, according to the complaint.

Also in the information, deputies observed Conaway make a comment stating “that ‘a 23-year-old can have sex with a 16-year-old… but I could still get in trouble for nudes’,” deputies said.

Conaway has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.