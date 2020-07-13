Pennsylvania man charged in Morgantown after officers find controlled substances in vehicle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Morgantown after attempting to elude officers with controlled substances in his vehicle.

On July 12, officers with the Morgantown Police Department observed a blue 2020 Nissan Rogue with a Florida registration which returned through the Monongalia Communications Center as “no such registration” existing, according to the complaint.

Officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to attempt to pull over the vehicle, which then sped up on East Brockway and did not stop as it “continued at a high rate of speed” on W.Va. Rt. 7, then onto Darst Street through the Mileground and onto Hartman Run Road then turned into Woodland Terrace trailer park, officers said.

Later, officers found the vehicle parked in front of a trailer in the park, and a male from the vehicle, identified as Jack Lowery, 36, of Rockwood, Pennsylvania, was later found in the woods nearby, officer said.

When officers observed the vehicle, they noticed that the passenger side window was partly down and officers could see a “large clear plastic zip lock bag containing a white, crystal like substance in the floor board,” according to the complaint.

Officers obtained a search warrant to further examine the Nissan, and when they performed the search, officers said they found three separate bags containing approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine, a bag containing 1.5 grams of marijuana, a cigarette pack containing “three marijuana joints,” $222 in cash and two sets of scales.

Lowery has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.