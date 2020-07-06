Pennsylvania man charged with fleeing DUI after a police pursuit in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with fleeing while driving under the influence of alcohol in White Hall after a pursuit resulted in him being arrested, officers said.

On July 6, officers with the White Hall Police Department were doing a building check at Wilson Ford in White Hall when they observed a silver vehicle run another vehicle off the road while passing it, according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, later discovered as being driven by Raymond Ross, 31, of New Holland, Pennsylvania, officers said.

During the attempt to pull over Ross, “the vehicle showed no signs of stopping,” as Ross crossed “the center line several times running two separate oncoming vehicle[s] off the road,” and officers informed the Marion County 911 Communications Center that they were going into a pursuit, according to a criminal complaint.

Despite there being “[four] large well lit areas to pull over,” Ross did not stop, but instead accelerated and almost struck the guard rail and “passed the center line driving into the [on]coming lane,” and Ross stopped when a car pulled out in front of him, officers said.

Officers then removed Ross from the vehicle, at which point they noticed “signs of impairment,” such as bloodshot eyes and exaggerated movements, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, according to the complaint.

While speaking to officers, Ross said that “he had been drinking two beers and several long island ice teas,” and “verbally stated he was DUI,” and that he had previous DUIs, but refused to take any field sobriety test and refused the “intoximeter,” officers said.

Later, a search warrant was obtained to get Ross’s blood results, and a blood draw was taken, according to the complaint.

Ross has been charged with fleeing while DUI. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.