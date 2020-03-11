Pennsylvania man facing robbery charges in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on robbery charges in Monongalia County.

Officers with the Star City Police Department began investigating a reported robbery on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said that during the investigation, they discovered that Anthony Stankowitz, 31, of Washington, Pennsylvania, and an unidentified male were involved in striking a victim and taking a purse and a set of keys from a vehicle he was sitting in while at the Hotel M in Star City.

Police said Stankowitz gave a voluntary statement as to his involvement after being given his Miranda Warnings.

Stankowitz has been charged with second degree robbery and attempted robbery by disabling the victim, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.

