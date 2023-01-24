BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced for traveling across state lines to engage in illegal activity with a minor while possessing child porn, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Mark Sassak

Mark Sassak, Jr., 38, of Monessen, Pennsylvania was sentenced to spend eight years and one month in federal prison on charges of “Travel to Engage in Sexual Activity with a Minor” and “Possession of Child Pornography” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

The charges came with a maximum of 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the travel charge and 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 for the pornography charge.

Sassak was arrested in October 2020 when he arrived in Bridgeport under the guise of taking the girl on a fishing trip.

Federal prosecutors say he first made contact with the girl via a social media app that they did not disclose the name of. They were in contact for several weeks before he asked for an in-person meeting to have sex, according to the criminal complaint against him that 12 News obtained at the time of his arrest.

During a conversation with the girl, Sassak was told to “bring protection,” and when he was arrested, officers found two fishing poles and two condoms in Sassak’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

Officers searched Sassak’s phone during the arrest and found child pornographic videos, according to federal prosecutors.