Pennsylvania woman arrested after officers said they found drugs while she was passed out in front of a smoke and vape shop in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A woman has been arrested after officers said they found drugs in her possession while she was passed out in front of a smoke and vape shop in Westover.

On Apr. 5, officers with the Westover Police Department were called to investigate “two individuals passed out” in a red vehicle in front of the Smoke and Vape Shop in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

Christina Lowdermilk

When officers arrived on scene, they found Christina Lowdermilk, 24, of Bobtown, Pennsylvania, and another individual inside the vehicle; officers also saw “multiple paraphernalia items inside of the vehicle,” officers said.

At that time, officers called a K9 unit to the scene, which gave a positive indication and a search was then performed on the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers said they found a “large amount” of drug paraphernalia including needles, ‘shoot-up kits,’ smoking devices and foil; officers also found fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

Officers also found a ledger written by Lowdermilk which “contain[ed] information of narcotic sales,” as well as bags, a set of digital scales and $100 in cash, according to the complaint.

Lowdermilk has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

