Pennsylvania woman charged after officers find more than 1,000 heroin stamps during traffic stop in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after officers found more than 1,000 heroin stamps during a traffic stop in Buckhannon.

On Dec. 9, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department saw a vehicle speeding on W.Va. Rt. 33, according to a criminal complaint.

Samantha Kenney

Officers then pulled the vehicle over and while speaking with the occupants, “different stories were provided to on-scene officers,” officers said.

At that point, a K9 unit was deployed to perform a scan of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics; upon a search, officers located “approximately 1,000 wax paper folds” known as “heroin stamps,” according to the complaint.

Also in the bag containing the heroin stamps, officers found documentation belonging to one of the vehicle’s occupants, Samantha Kenney, 21, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, who also had a charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin from Pennsylvania, officers said.

While taking Kenney into custody, she informed officers that she has “a little less than a brick of heroin concealed in her vagina,” according to the complaint.

Kenney has been charged with transporting controlled substances into state, unlawful possession of fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.