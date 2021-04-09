Pentagon officer charged with murder after 2 killed in off-duty shooting

Editor’s note: The initially reported number of people involved in the alleged carjacking was inaccurate, and has since been adjusted.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and related charges after shooting and killing two people Wednesday, Takoma Park Police say.

Police say David Hall Dixon of Takoma Park was taken into custody Friday morning without incident. He is also charged with the use of a handgun in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominium building on New Hampshire Avenue. Police say Dixon, who was off-duty at the time, reported that he saw what he believed to be three people attempting a carjacking. Police say when they did not respond to Dixon and attempted to leave the scene in the vehicle, Dixon opened fire, striking two.

Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights died of their injuries in the hospital Wednesday.

Takoma Park Police will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday. It will be live on this page. This is a developing story and will be updated.