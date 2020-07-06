Person in custody after armed robbery of Almost Heaven Desserts in Summit Park

SUMMIT PARK, W.Va. — A person is in custody after a robbery in Harrison County.

The incident happened July 6 at a business in Summit Park.

Harrison County deputies were alerted to an armed robbery at a business, according to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center.

When deputies arrived at Almost Heaven Desserts’ location on Wonder Bar Road in Summit Park, they were informed that a person had already fled the scene, but later, deputies took the person into custody, according to comm center officials.

West Virginia State Police also assisted in the incident, according to the comm center.

A person is currently detained, but no further information is available at this time.