MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The person found dead on Grafton Road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run victim earlier this month has been identified, and so has the alleged driver.

In a press release, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim was 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose.

The body was found near Boy Scout Camp Road on Friday, Nov. 4, but the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said it was withholding identification until it could notify the next of kin.

According to the release, the driver has also been identified, and criminal charges are pending.

The investigation is still underway, and no further information will be release at this time, the sheriff’s office said.