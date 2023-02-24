MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was injured in a stabbing that happened Thursday night on Walnut Street in Morgantown.

Monongalia County 911 officials say it happened just after 8 o’clock, and the person who was injured was taken to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound. Officials did not share the condition of the person who was stabbed.

The Morgantown Police Department is leading the investigation, according to comm center officials.

There was another stabbing on Walnut Street just last month.

