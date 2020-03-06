Philadelphia man facing drug charge in Preston County after troopers respond to I-68 accident

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on a drug charge in Preston County after troopers said they found drugs in his possession when they responded to the scene of a vehicle accident on I-68.

On Thursday, March 5, West Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on I-68 westbound near mile marker 19 in Preston County, according to a criminal complaint. Troopers said they were notified that the vehicle involved was a grey Toyota truck that had heavy front-end damage and airbag deployment. Troopers were also notified that a man was walking on the interstate in the opposite direction and was believed to be the driver of the damaged truck, according to the complaint.

Troopers said they located the man on I-68 near mile marker 21, walking eastbound with a duffel bag. Troopers said they identified the man as Razeek Carwheel, 38, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The complaint stated Carwheel admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the accident and also admitted to having marijuana in his duffel bag.

Carwheel gave troopers permission to search his duffel bag, which contained a vacuum-sealed bag of approximately 492 grams suspected marijuana, and two vacuum-sealed bags of suspected methamphetamine, totaling approximately 918 grams, according to the complaint. Troopers said Carwheel also had $800 of cash in his possession. Troopers said Carwheel also stated that he was traveling from Maryland to Morgantown.

Carwheel has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $150,000.