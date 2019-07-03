Philippi man accused in Taylor County of sending explicit photos to 14-year-old girl

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Philippi man is charged in Taylor County with displaying obscene material to a minor after police said he sent and received explicit photos via cell phone.

Jordan Bodkins, 18, had been in correspondence with a 14-year-old girl via cell phone. In these messages, Bodkins, knowing the age of the girl, sent pictures of his genitals to her, according to West Virginia State Police.

The girl also sent multiple sexually explicit photos to Bodkins after he asked for them, troopers said. In his post-Miranda interview, Bodkins admitted to troopers that he had sent pictures of his genitals to the girl and asked her to send nude photos of herself, according to a criminal complaint.

Bodkins also stated that he had knowledge of the girl’s age while corresponding with her, according to a criminal complaint.

Bodkins is charged with distribution and display of obscene material to a minor. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.