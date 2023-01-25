PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philippi man was charged after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and admitted to “striking her and burning her with a torch” multiple times.

On Jan. 24, officers with the Philippi Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lander Road in Philippi in reference to a call of a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

Sammy Martz

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who was hiding under the porch of a neighboring home and stated that Sammy Martz, 47, of Philippi, “had hit her in the face,” and officers noted “her eye was swollen shut,” officers said.

The victim told officers she “had escaped the residence via the rear window and ran from the residence to hide,” after Martz had “threatened to kill her and had burnt her with a torch on her stomach and her leg,” according to the complaint.

While she was being placed in EMS care, the victim stated that Martz was still in the residence and that he had a firearm; officers along with deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department as well as troopers with the West Virginia State Police “then converged on the residence,” officers said.

When law enforcement entered the residence, they announced themselves and Martz came out from a back bedroom whereupon he was placed into custody, according to the complaint.

During an interview with Martz, he “stated that he did harm the victim” … “by striking her and burning her with a torch on at least three occasions,” officers said.

The victim was interviewed while being treated at Broaddus Hospital, and she stated that “she was trying to leave early in the morning” and Martz would not allow her to do so for “a 4-5 hour period.” During that time, Martz “tortured her by striking her all over her body, sitting on her and burning her with a butane torch,” according to the complaint.

Martz has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.