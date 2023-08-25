CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philippi man has been sentenced to spend more than four years in prison for a federal meth charge.

Matthew Mayle

Matthew Mayle, 37, of Philippi, was sentenced to spend 57 months, or four years and nine months, in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Mayle pleaded guilty to the charge in January 2022. The Department of Justice said he sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer on two separate occasions.

Mayle was one of more than 40 people charged in connection to a drug and gun bust that happened in November 2021 code-named “Operation Tarnished Ridge.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated. At the time of the bust, ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow, Louisville Field Division, said that more than 50 firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were seized.