Philippi man charged after inappropriately touching his roommate as he slept, officers say

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Philippi man has been charged with sexual assault after inappropriately touching his roommate while he slept, officers said.

On June 2, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a residence on Kelly Terrace Dr. in Philippi in reference to a reported sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

David Barnard

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to the victim who told officers he had just moved into the apartment where David Barnard, 31, of Philippi, was already a resident, officers said.

The victim told officers that he had been sleeping on the couch when he was woken up by Barnard touching his genitals, and that Barnard’s “pants were unzipped” with his own genitals exposed, according to the complaint.

When officers spoke with Barnard, he admitted to them that he “inappropriately touched” his roommate, and that he “thought about” performing oral sex on the victim, but stopped when he woke up, officers said.

Barnard has been charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

