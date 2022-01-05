Philippi man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County man has admitted to a federal firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Caleb Beverly, 23 of Philippi, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Beverly, who is prohibited from having firearms, had two .25 caliber semi-automatic pistols in November 2020 in Barbour County, Ihlenfeld said.

Beverly was arrested in June 2020. Beverly was also implicated in a large-scale drug bust in Barbour and Randolph counties in November 2021.

Caleb Beverly

Beverly, as a part of the plea, agreed to forfeit the following:

A High Point, model 4595, .45 caliber rifle

An Arms Corporation of the Philippines (Armscorp), model 16, .22 caliber rifle

152 rounds of assorted ammunition

A Raven Arms, model MP-25, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol

A Sundance Industries, Inc., model BOA, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol

Assorted firearm parts

Beverly faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Wednesday’s hearing.

Beverly is being held, without bond, in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.